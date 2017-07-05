Rayne All-Star teams advance with tournament wins

A number of Rayne all-star teams of the Rayne Recreation Program advanced with wins during the July 4th weekend.

In girl’s action, the Rayne Hotshots Girl’s Pinto Allstars participated in the Super Regionals held in Youngsville over the weekend where they finished third place overall to complete their season.

The Hotshots collected two pool wins, 12-3 over Eunice and 19-2 over Crosby, Texas. In bracket play, they defeated Youngsville, lost to Kinder 13-7, beat Youngsville again 18-8, defeated Kinder 11-9, and lost to Kinder once again 13-11 in the semis for a third place finish.

The Girl’s Mustang All-Stars were off for the July 4th weekend readying for the Kaplan Invitational this weekend.

In boy’s action, the Rayne all-star teams attended their sectional tournaments over the weekend at two different locations.

The Pinto Americans and Nationals both attended their sectional tournament at Iowa.

The Pinto Americans took a first place finish with wins over Crowley B 10-0 and Kinder 12-10 before heading into the finals where they met Kinder once again. Kinder slipped by Rayne 7-6 in a must-win decision before Rayne answered with a 12-8 win for the championship; this, qualifying for super regionals this week at Youngsville.

The Pinto Nationals placed third during the Iowa tournament, also qualifying for super regionals this week.

In boy’s mustang action, the Rayne Americans and Nationals both attended their sectional tournament held in Rayne at Gossen Memorial Park.

The Rayne Americans took top honors, claiming another tournament crown. They claimed wins over Youngsville 18-3, Port Barre 16-0, and a 8-4 win over Port Barre on Sunday for the championship. They will attend the Super Regionals this week in Erath.

The Mustang Nationals placed third overall during the Rayne tournament. Their games included a win over New Iberia, lost against Port Barre, win over New Iberia, win over Iota, and a loss against Port Barre in the semis to complete a successful season.

The Bronco Bullfrogs, consisting of allstar players of the Rayne bronco league, attended their sectional tournament held in Rayne where they claimed another championship in a very productive season thus far.

The Bullfrogs claimed wins over NVYAA 15-2, QSA 15-4, and another win over QSA (21-0) in the finals for the championship. They will travel to Youngsville for their super regionals this week.

The Rayne Pony All-Stars were not in action last week but will participate in their sectional tournament this week at Erath.

All coaches are reminded to submit team pictures and info on a weekly basis to The Rayne Acadian-Tribune for publication, in addition to tournament results and schedules to raynenewslife@cox-internet.com or texted to 581-7787.