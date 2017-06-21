Rayne All-Star teams claim tournament championships

Not one, but three all-star teams who represented the City of Rayne over the weekend in area tournaments brought home championships.

The Rayne Hotshots Girl’s Pinto Allstars captured a come from behind championship during the Section Tournament held in Crowley. In pool play, they claimed a 14-7 win over Youngsville and a 17-1 win over Gonzales. In bracket play they shut out Iowa 14-0 and claimed a 17-9 win over Mamou before falling against Kaplan 19-13. The Hotshots answered with a 13-6 win over Kinder that advanced them to the finals against Kaplan. In a must-win situation, Rayne need two-straight wins over Kaplan, which they collected with a 13-6 win and a close 25-24 championship finale.

Both the Rayne Hotshots Girl’s Pinto All-Stars and the Girl’s Mustang All-Stars will be at North Vermilion this weekend for a warm-up tournament for the Super Regionals slated in two weeks at Youngsville.

In boy’s action, the Rayne Recreation Department hosted an invitational at Gossen Memorial Park where over 50 teams were in attendance from pinto to pony leagues.

Both Pinto all-star teams drew rough brackets with the Nationals falling in the second round and the Americans stopped in the semifinals.

In mustang action, the Frog Sox Americans went 3-0 enroute to another tournament championship. They claimed wins over Iota 14-4, QSA 9-7, and a 16-4 win in the finals over Kinder.

The Mustang Nationals (Rippers) also played three games during the Rayne Tournament but fell in the semifinals.

The Bronco Bullfrogs, consisting of allstar players of the bronco league in Rayne, also attended the Rayne Tournament where they claimed their third championship in as many tournaments. They scored wins over Scott 11’s and Iowa in round robin play, they entered bracket play as the top seed where they defeated Scott 12’s, Iowa, and Welsh in the finals for the championship.

The Pony League All-Stars also participated in the Rayne Tournament but fell short for a second place finish.

Boy’s all-star teams will be attending two tournaments this weekend split between tournaments in Erath and Crowley, weather permiting.

All coaches are reminded to submit team pictures and info on a weekly basis to The Rayne Acadian-Tribune for publication, in addition to tournament results and schedules to raynenewslife@cox-internet.com.