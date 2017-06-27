Rayne All-Star teams continue with tournament wins

Tournaments continue for all-star teams of the Rayne Recreation Program. And with more tournaments, come more wins.

The Rayne Hotshots Girl’s Pinto Allstars captured another come from behind championship during the North Vermilion Tournament held over the weekend. In pool play, they claimed a 14-7 win over Lafayette Lightning and a 16-14 win over Kaplan. In bracket play they defeated Youngsville 12-1, North Vermilion 14-1 and Eunice 17-6 before falling to Lafayette Lightning 3-1. Rayne answered with a 6-4 win over Lafayette Lightning before heading into the finals where they met Kaplan who they needed to defeate twice for the championship. The Hotshots did just that with 15-4 and 10-7 wins over Kaplan for the tournament title.

The Hotshots are headed to Youngsville this weekend where they will participate in the Super Regionals.

The Girl’s Mustang All-Stars will participate in the Kaplan Invitational the weekend of July 8th.

In boy’s action, the Rayne Allstars attended two tournaments over the weekend split between Erath and Crowley.

The Pinto Americans traveled to Erath where they finished 5-1 overall, falling just short to Port Barre in the finals.

The Pinto Nationals fell 0-2 in pool play during a tournament held in Crowley.

Both Pinto teams will participate in their sectional tournament this weekend at Iowa.

In mustang action, the Frog Sox Americans recorded a 5-0 sweep for another championship in Erath. They claimed wins over New Iberia 15-0, Coteau 13-2, Lydia 9-2, North Vermilion 10-5, and a 5-3 win in the finals over Port Barre.

The Mustang Nationals (Rippers) placed fourth overall during a tournament held in Crowley.

Both Mustang Allstar teams will participate in their sectional tournament this week in Rayne at Gossen Memorial Park.

The Bronco Bullfrogs, consisting of allstar players of the bronco league in Rayne, also attended the tournament held in Erath where they claimed their fourth championship in as many tournaments.

The Bullfrogs scored two wins over NVYAA and QSA each for the first place win. They will attend their sectional tournament this week in Rayne at Gossen Memorial Park.

All coaches are reminded to submit team pictures and info on a weekly basis to The Rayne Acadian-Tribune for publication, in addition to tournament results and schedules to raynenewslife@cox-internet.com or texted to 581-7787.