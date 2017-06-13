Rayne All-Stars claim tournament championship

The 2017 all-star season began this week with boys’ teams traveling to Crowley and girls’ teams remaining in Rayne for a local tournament.

The Rayne Hotshots Girl’s Pinto Allstars were 7-0 over the weekend claiming the top finish in the Rayne Recreational Invitational. They claimed wins over Kaplan Voodoo 11-6, North Vermilion 18-7, Red Hots 16-8, Scott 15-4, Youngsville 20-14, Mamou 16-8, and Villeplatte in the finals 20-17.

The Girl’s Mustang Allstars also participated in the Rayne Rec tournament but did not place.

Crowley diamond action over the weekend saw the Crowley Rec Department host boys teams with four Rayne teams in attendance.

The Pinto Americans went 4-0 in round-robin play during the weekend outscoring their opponents 108-20 with wins over North Vermilion, Youngsville, Church Point and Crowley Nationals.

The Mustang Americans also posted a 4-0 tally during weekend play claiming wins over Crowley Americans 16-1, Crowley Nationals 11-4, Eunice 13-4 and Youngsville 20-1.

The Mustang Nationals also played four games during the Crowley warm-up tournament but fell short.

The Bullfrogs consisting of allstar players of the bronco league in Rayne also attended the Crowley Tournament where they won all of their weekend contests during round-robin action. The Bullfrogs also captured a first place finish last weekend during a tournament held in Scott. They will enter this weekend’s Rayne Tournament undefeated.

Rayne girls’ teams will travel to Crowley this weekend, while the Rayne Recreation Department will host over 50 boys teams at Gossen Park in Rayne.

All coaches are reminded to submit team pictures and info on a weekly basis to The Rayne Acadian-Tribune for publication, in addition to tournament results and schedules to raynenewslife@cox-internet.com.