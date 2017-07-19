Rayne All-Stars to Zone Tournament, Pony try at regionals

Two Rayne all-star teams are still in competition during the 2017 summer season.

The Mustang Americans All-Stars, better known as the Frog Sox, captured top honors during the Super Regional Tournament held last week in Erath.

They qualified for the Zone National Tournament slated July 27-31, in Tampa, Florida.

Team members are Kainon Suiter, Connor Hebert, Isaac Russell, Mark Frederick, Kade Savoy, Quincy Alexander, Huntson Hebert, Parker Faust, William Gaitreaux, Austin Judice, Josh Hebert, Lon Paul Moody, along with coaches Layne Suiter, Lon Moody and Randy Judice.

The Frog Sox have hosted a number of fundraisers at Rayne locations. They will host a sausage poboy sale July 22 at Gossen Park. For $6 patrons can enjoy a sausage poboy, chips and a drink. Pickup is between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. All proceeds will be used for traveling expenses for their Florida trip. Please make checks payable to the City of Rayne, attention Rayne Mustang All-Stars for all donations.

With a win at the Florida tournament, the Frog Sox will return to Acadiana where they will compete in the World Series in Youngsville.

The Rayne Pony All-Stars, who recently participated in their sectional tournament in Erath where they placed third overall began play on July 19 in Youngsville during their super regional tournament.

Team members are Will Arceneaux, Gavin Hayes, Chetwin Coleman, Landon Richard, Griffin Champagne, Grant Killer, Garrison Gautreaux, Makhai Thompson, Colin LaCombe, Baylon Leon, Kasen Richard, Anthony Granger, along with coaches Grant Menard and Chance Roy.

All coaches are reminded to submit team pictures and info on a weekly basis to The Rayne Acadian-Tribune for publication, in addition to tournament results and schedules to raynenewslife@cox-internet.com or texted to 581-7787.