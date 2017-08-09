Rayne Frog Sox place at Zone Nationals

The Rayne Mustang All-Stars, better know as the Frog Sox, traveled to Tampa, Florida over the weekend (July 27-31) where they participated in the 2017 Zone National Tournament.

During their Thursday contest the Frog Sox defeated Hutto, Texas with a 10-0 shut out.

During Friday’s game, they defeated the San Antonio Prospects with a 11-10 come from behind win.

In quarterfinal action early Saturday the Frog Sox captured a 11-4 win over the Fort Worth Rebels.

Semi-final action saw the Frog Sox meet the San Antonio Tribe who handed Rayne their only loss of their all-star season with a 15-8 score and a third place finish.

Team members are Kainon Suiter, Connor Hebert, Isaac Russell, Mark Frederick, Kade Savoy, Quincy Alexander, Huntson Hebert, Parker Faust, William Gaitreaux, Austin Judice, Josh Hebert, Lon Paul Moody, along with coaches George Faust, Layne Suiter, Lon Moody and Randy Judice.

The Frog Sox qualified for the tournament by capturing first place during the Super Regional Tournament recently held in Erath.

Team members and coaches would like to thank the many volunteers and donors who contributed towards the team’s fundraisers.