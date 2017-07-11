Rayne Frog Sox qualify for Zone National Tournament

RAYNE - The Mustang Americans All-Stars, better known as the Frog Sox, captured top honors during the Super Regional Tournament held in Erath over the weekend, collecting the state title and qualifying for the Zone National Tournament slated July 27-31, in Tampa, Florida.

The All-Stars recorded four wins in as many contests defeating CSA 21-6, Kaplan 15-5, Kinder 13-7, and Welsh 13-3 in the finals.

Team members are Kainon Suiter, Connor Hebert, Isaac Russell, Mark Frederick, Kade Savoy, Quincy Alexander, Huntson Hebert, Parker Faust, William Gaitreaux, Austin Judice, Josh Hebert, Lon Paul Moody, along with coaches Layne Suiter, Lon Moody and Randy Judice.

The Frog Sox will be accepting donations at The Depot on Friday, July 14 between 4-7 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. They are also host a fundraiser bake sale a eifferent locations (Piggly Wiggly and Trahan Foods) on Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m. until.

The Frog Sox will also host a sausage poboy sale will also be held July 22 at Gossen Park. For $6 patrons can enjoy a sausage poboy, chips and a drink. Pickup is between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Please make checks payable to the City of Rayne, attention Rayne Mustang All-Stars.

The Pinto Americans and Nationals attended their super-regional tournament at Youngsville over the weekend. Both teams completed their seasons with a third place finish falling short in semi-final action.

The Bronco Bullfrogs also placed third during their super regional tournament held in Youngsville. They completed a very productive season with a 21-2 tally.

The Rayne Pony All-Stars participated in their sectional tournament over the weekend in Erath where they also placed third overall. They will begin action on July 19 in Youngsville during their super regional tournament.

In girl’s action, the Rayne Mustang All-Stars completed their season with a third place finish in Kaplan Invitational over the weekend.

All coaches are reminded to submit team pictures and info on a weekly basis to The Rayne Acadian-Tribune for publication, in addition to tournament results and schedules to raynenewslife@cox-internet.com or texted to 581-7787.