Crowley voters pass Hotel tax; parish Health Unit millage renewed

Crowley voters passed a new Hotel Occupancy Tax while voters across the parish renewed a property millage to support the parish Health Unit, according to complete but unofficial election returns Saturday night.

The Crowley tax garnered 381 votes in favor to 254 votes against, or 60 percent to 40 percent. Turnout in the city was 8 percent.

The 5 percent tax is expected to generate about $44,036 annually dedicated to the promotion of tourism recreation and culture.

The tax will be paid only by those persons staying in hotels or other such “visitor” accommodations (bed and breakfasts, campgrounds, RV parks, etc.).

With 10.7 percent of the parish’s 40,386 voters turning out, the 2.12-mill Health Unit Tax was passed by a margin of only 158 votes, with 2,244 voters, or 52 percent, casting ballots in favor of the renewal compared to 2,086 votes, or 48 percent, against.

The tax is expected to generate about $886,000 annually for 10 years beginning in 2022.

In other elections across the parish:

• Voters in the Egan area renewed a 7-mill property tax to provide an estimated $72,752 annually for the Egan Drainage District.

Of the 117 voters casting ballots (8.9 percent of the registered voters in that district), 82 voted in favor and 35 voted against the renewal.

• A 1.03-mill for the Acadia-Evangeline Fire Protection District was renewed by a vote of 65-10, or 87 percent to 13 percent.

The tax will generate an estimated $58,500 annually for 10 years beginning in 2022.

Turnout in this district was 8.9 percent.

In a pair of district judge races that involve areas of Acadia Parish:

• Valerie Gotch Garrett out-polled fellow Democrat Travis Broussard 3,786 - 1,653, or 70 percent to 30 percent, to win the runoff for the Division B seat in the 15th Judicial District.

Garrett will replace a retiring Judge Jules De. Edwards III.

• Royale Colbert won the runoff for the Division D seat with 3,069 votes, or 56 percent, to challenger Amanda Martin’s 2,438 votes, or 44 percent. Both are Democrats.

Colbert will replace retiring Judge Edward D. Rubin on the bench.

In the only statewide item on the ballot Saturday, Constitutional Amendment No. 1 appeared headed for defeat. With 82 percent of the precincts reporting at press time, 77 percent of the state’s voters opposed the amendment which would have allowed up to two of the at-large members of the state’s public college management board to reside out of state.

Acadia voters followed the statewide trend with 3,787 voters, or 87 percent, voting against the proposal compared to 575, or 13 percent, in favor.