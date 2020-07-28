Article Image Alt Text

CPD investigating shots fired

Tue, 07/28/2020 - 3:07pm
CROWLEY

The Crowley Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the location of the corner of West Seventh Street and Spann Avenue just before noon on Tuesday.
According to Jimmy Broussard, upon arriving at the location, officers were able to locate multiple gun casings.
The department has no word on a victim at this time. However, the officers were on the scene and canvasing the neighborhood, Broussard said.
The Crowley Police Dept. is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 337-783-1234.

