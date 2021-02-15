Article Image Alt Text

Parish-wide shelter-in-place order issued for Acadia, Estherwood pontoon bridge closed

Mon, 02/15/2021 - 12:07pm
CROWLEY

Acadia Parish law enforcement agencies, acting under the parish emergency declaration, will be enforcing a shelter in place order beginning tonight at 8:00 pm and ending Tuesday, February 16th at 6:00 am. This is a parish wide mandate for all municipalities with the exception of Church Point who has a 6:00 pm to 6:00 am order already in place.
Essential workers are excluded from this mandate but must provide identification if stopped by law enforcement. This mandate could result in citations being issues just as a curfew order.
This mandate is being put in place as roads are expected to worsen as the evening hours begin.
Additionally, the Estherwood pontoon bridge is now closed.

