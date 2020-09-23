Rayne High locked down; weapon seized

Rayne High School was on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning when officials were alerted to the possibility of a student possessing a weapon on campus.

According to a text to parents of RHS students, “The entire campus was placed on a soft lockdown, an investigation was conducted, proper safety protocols were followed, Rayne Police Department was notified and arrived on scene immediately.”

A weapon was discovered and seized without incident, according to the text.

“The Rayne High administration and staff followed all safety protocols in place to handle these types of situations,” said Superintendent Scott Richard. “The individual possessing the weapon will be disciplined in accordance with school board policy.”

According to the text to parents, “There was no eminent threat to any students or personnel members at any time. The conclusion of the investigation was that it was an isolated incident, no harm or threat to students or faculty” and normal operations resumed Wednesday.

“We commend the school administration, school staff, student body and our local law enforcement partners at the Rayne Police Department for handling the matter in such an effective manner,” Richard said.