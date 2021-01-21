UPDATED - Shooting in Crowley leaves four injured

UPDATE: Four people were injured in a shooting just outside the Crowley city limits Thursday night.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident that occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in the Meadows Apartment Complex off Northern Avenue west of Crowley.

Multiple shots were fired and witnesses at the scene say four people, including a mother and her two sons, were taken to area hospitals.

Friday morning, two of the victims were listed in serious but stable condition. The other two were listed as stable, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Thus far, the investigation has led detectives to believe that all of the victims were involved in a domestic argument. During the argument, one or possibly two of the people involved pulled firearms and began shooting, Gibson said.

Detectives have developed leads in the case and Gibson said he feels confident that an arrest or arrests will be made.

“Our investigation remains open and we will provide information as the case allows us to do so,” the sheriff said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 788-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left four injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Meadows Apartments.

According to witnesses at the scene, four people were injured in the shooting and were taken to area hospitals.

The APSO is requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime call the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.