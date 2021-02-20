Article Image Alt Text

Rayne Police investigating multiple Friday night shootings

Sat, 02/20/2021 - 6:56pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Saturday, February 20, 2021

Officers with the Rayne Police Department are actively conducting multiple shooting investigations, all of which occurred during the late night hours of Friday, Feb. 19, all concentrated in the southwest section of the city of District 2.
The investigation thus far has revealed that several shots were reported fired at multiple locations of the city.
Motive has not been determined.
Warrants have been requested and interviewing is continuing as reported by Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly.
This matter remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed these incidents or has any information regarding these crimes, they are urged to call the Rayne Police Department at 334-4215.
Additional information will be updated as the investigation allows.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2021