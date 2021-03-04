Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Chosen as the Best Dressed in the Junior Class Favorites at Iota High School are Lynn Quebodeaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Pousson of Iota, and Darren Dupont, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Dupont of Egan.

... Members of the Crowley Jaycees and Jaynes who attended the Winter Boards in Baton Rouge were Larry Chaisson, Katie Chaisson, Bryan Borill and Hank Capel.

... King Cimmer XXV, Jerry P. Harmon, and his queen, Mrs. Burwin Reed, will end their reign at the Mardi Gras Ball set for March 3 by the Town Revelers of the Crowley Town Club.

25 years ago

... National Association of University Women Founder’s Day and annual Black History Month Program committee members include Mrs. Jessie Blount, Miss Kathalyn St. Julian, Miss Deborah Bias and Mrs. Laurita Pete, Mrs. Grace Brown, Mrs. Odessa Welcome, Miss Pamela Thorns, Mrs. Ezora Proctor and Miss Nellie Wilson.

... Members of the Mavericks in the 10-11 year-old Basketball League include Ronelle George, Carla Nolan, Blake Cuccio, Richard Trahan, Zachary Lacaze, Norms George, coach, Rodney Davis, Eric Hollems, Josh Smith, Bernard Wildridge Jr. and Bernard Wilridge Sr., coach.

... Members of the Bulls in the 8-9 year-old Basketball League include Phillp Leger, Amy Helo, Andre Lazard, Percy Cormier, Jake Guidry, Paul George, coach, Cory Dugar, Shelton Robinson, Curley Young, Allison Milton and Marcus George, coach.

10 years ago

... Members of Laureate Mu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the Rice Palace for their annual luncheon to honor this year’s sweetheart, Elsie Rowell. Present were Gloria Cart, Clementine Kirsch, Jean Hanks, Nancy Tislow, Connie Jaubert, Elsie Rowell and Shirley Griffin.

... Trace Gaspard exhibited the grand champion short horn bull and the grand champion La.-bred shorthorn bull at the 2011 Southwest District Livestock Show in Lake Charles. He is an eighth-grade student at St. Michael Elementary and is the son of Shanon and Nancy Gaspard.

5 years ago

... Ross Elementary named Megan Young as its 2016 Teacher of the Year. Young has been a teacher for five years and holds to the belief that all students have the ability to be great leaders, but they must first be led in the right direction.

... Acadia Parish School Board Member Rev. James W. Proctor and City Alderwomen Dr. Ezora J. Proctor presented a check to Chad LeMele, Crowley Middle School principal, to purchase calculators for LEAP testing.

... The Motivational Early Act Team at Ross Elementary School sponsored its annual dime drive for Polio Plus. The boy and girl who turned in the most dimes were crowned Valentine queen and king. Ross Elementary’s 2015 Valentine Queen Dayton Richard and 2015 Valentine King Landon Turpeau crowned their successors, Queen Kamie Richard and King Jeremy Evans. Kamie Richard and Evans are both first-grade students in Christine Freeman’s class.