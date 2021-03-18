Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Named as winners in the St. Leo Junior CDA poster contest held in conjunction with the Roberts Cove Family Day were Annette Ohlenforst, first; Yvette Olinger, second; and Jennifer Cramer, third.

... Crowley High Students who competed in contests held at the 21st Mu Alpha Theta Annual State Convention in New Orleans were Raymond Fontenot, Sherry Robinson, Ricci Arnaud, Tim Fields, Greg Manuel, Billy Pinac and Pat Fields.

... Crowley Middle Elementary 4-H Club members who exhibited animals in area livestock shows held were Shane Hanks, Roland Leleux, Saja Hoffpauir, Dennis Fontenot, Janet Chaddick, Majorie White and Keith Domingue.

25 years ago

... First place winners in the Morse Elementary School Science Fair were Brittany Primeaux, Chelse Fruge, Jessica Istre, Corey Patin, Kimberly Sonnier, Tyler Carlson, Micah Thibodeaux, Carston Monceaux, Kristen Thibodeaux, Nicholas Dickson, Scott Trahan, Seth Rouse, Ashley Breaux, Jennifer Cormier, Justin Leblanc, Jeremy Badeaux, Brent Richard, Quinton LeBlanc, Kayla Sonnier, Jodie Cormier, Ramsey LeBlanc, Francis Smith, Brady Hanks and Dustin Romero.

... Representing all of the Black History Month essay and poster contest were Zakiya L. Ali, Sharhonda George, Blandon J. David and Timothy Hayes. The essay and poster contest was coordinated by the National Association of University Women.

... Acadia 4-H youth recently participated in the Beef and Seafood Cookery Contest in Lafayette. The 4-H Club members competing were Ashley Fontenot, Crowley Middle; Renee Matte, Church Point Middle; Sarah Nunley, Iota Jr.,; Amy Pastor, Crowley Sr; Kim Lyon, Mire Jr.; and Megan Alleman, St. Michael Jr.

10 years ago

... Ross Head Start held their annual St. Jude Trike-a-thon. The top three money raisers in the school were, first place: Daniel Dugar ($108); second place: Hermione Mayfield ($63); and third place: Timothy Price II ($47). The top money-raising class was also announced. That class boasted $157 total.

... The Acadia Parish Empowerment Expo was held Monday at the Iota High School gym. Among those who spoke were Patricia Douglas, Acadia Parish School Board Special Education Department; Iota Mayor Cindy McDaniel; Louisa Reddell, Community Specialist, La. Department of Children and Family Services; Milton Simar, Acadia Parish School Board; Ross Elementary Principal T.J. Sonnier; Northside Christian Basketball Coach Byron Starks; Hilda Wiltz, Acadia Parish Solutions to Poverty Convener; Notre Dame High School Head Football Coach Louie Cook; and Iota High School principal Gibson Miller.

...Officers for the Acadiana Black Nurses Association were president, Jeanine Thomas; first vice president, Dr. Denise Linton; second vice president, African Black-Dauphiney; secretary, Dr. Iris Malone; treasurer, Graciana Breaux; corresponding secretary, Gilbert Fontenette; and finance secretary, Ava Raymond.