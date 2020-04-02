Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... The Crowley Chamber has chosen a husband and wife team to share the honor of Outstanding Citizen — Mr. and Mrs. David L. May. They have been leaders in the educational, cultural, civic and church life of Crowley for over 50 years.

... Members of the Midland High School FFA Dairy Judging Team who placed in Area III competition and have qualified to participate in the state contest are Kevin Cormier, Kevin Trahan and Pat Clement.

25 years

... Chosen as the “most talented” by their fellow classmates in Notre Dame High School Senior Personalities were Clint Landreneau, son of Patrick and Bonnie Landreneau of Jennings, and Lainey Guidry, daughter of Chris and Renee Guidry of Church Point.

... Members of Girl Scout Troop 6 planted flowers donated by the Acadia Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution at the Acadia Parish Library, in conjunction with the upcoming Cleanest City Contest. Participating were Camille Gueno, Richelle Richard, Brandi Monceaux, Ann Habetz, Celestine Lyons, Jenny Richard, Adrienne Castille and Amanda LaBauve.

... Estherwood Elementary “Students of the Week” were Ashley Duhon, Brian Comeaux, Ben Penton, Amanda Benoit, Sheri Smith, Krickett Goutreaux, Travis Hodge, Michael Istre, Kent Thibodeaux, Leonard Beniot, Brett LeJeune, Blakelee Kibodeaux, Elzina Benoit, Cyrus Broussard, Lauren Myers, Dustin Henry, Aimee Henry, Kayla Sonnier, Jean Marc LeJeune and Daniel Mouton.

10 years

... Redemptorist Catholic School eighth graders took a trip to Washington, D.C. The students included Kaleb Istre, Casey Foreman, Jake Doucet, Katie Istre, Father Matthew Higgionbotham, Alyson Hearod, Lance Edwards, Gavin Thibodeaux, Brody Mouton, Trent Connolly, Nicole Romero, Katelyn Richard, Lane Istre, Kevin Schexneider, Leighton Killmer, Taylor Cormier, Thomas Cavell, Holly Domingue, Seth Guillory and Jude Arsement.

... Notre Dame students who took part in the reenactment of the final days of Jesus Christ and his crucifixion on the cross in recognition of Holy Week were Dakota Henry, Alex Venable, Hannah Simoneaux, Sidney Hebert, Seth Richard, Ben Baker, Olivia Doucet, Leslie Gonsoulin, Skyer Semar, Kristin Perry, Mia Thibodeaux, Paige Mire, Rusti Richard, Emily Didier and Logan Fredrick.

... Ross Elementary students who were named Students of the Month were Abigail Lyons, Tatiana Lewis, Walter Bellard, Jordan Smith, Obadiah Butler, Gabrielle Wulf, Bettina Trumps, Caitlynn Falcon, Coy Hebert, Taylor Cain, Grant Gauthreaux, Destiny Bellard, Kali Brown, Telisha Mott, Anna LeJeune, Jessie Collins, Paytilyn Primeaux, Keana Moore and Tanajia Robinson.

5 years

... Crowley High School’s March Students and Teacher of the month include Julian Sonnier, freshman; Jacob Miller, sophomore; Coach Allison Ledoux, health and physical education; Alisia Hirani, junior; and Hannah Abshire, senior.