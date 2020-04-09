Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Notre Dame High School Students who competed in the Southwest District Literary Rally held at LSUE were Allison Moore, Julie Sarver, Pam Menard, Jody Robichaux, Phillip Bacilla, Sarah Hensgens, Randy Stewart, Susan Golden, Kevin Cart, Milo Nickel, Marc Moroux, Kenny Goss, Brenda Bertrand, Chrissy Basso, Linda Keller, Lance Fruge, Becky Puissegur, Robert Breaux, Shawn Boullion, Janet Adams, Mary Trahan, Tammy Smith, Maureen Kirsh, Jeannne Guidry, Monique Broussard, Maureen Winston, Robert Boudreaux and Dwayne Hoffpauir.

... Attending an Easter party at the Humpty Dumpty Kindergarden were Yvonne Gilder, Anne Miers, Dion Fontenot, Charles Coignard, Courtney Beard, Kim Habetz, Amanda Landry, Allison Broussard, Ben Carmichael, Bryan Francis, Lesley Barousse, Tracy Meaux, Valerie Davidson, Cory Hayes, Neil Fruge, Jeremy Leonards, Heather Kuffler, Ashley Trappey, Ashley Attwood, Angela Trappey, Anne Louise Broussard, Charles Barousse, Caroline Gilder and Jeremy Carrier.

... Students placing in the Crowley Jr. High School Social Studies fair were Carla Boullion, Michelle Robinson, Vicky Poole, Randell Satchell, Harrell Hoffpauir, Joyce Lengeld, Janet Lengefeld, Chrystal Landry, Sheryl Tislow, Jelanie Gauthreaux, Jill Breaux, Audrey Leblanc, Teffany Grimmer, Michael Leleux, Charolatte Abshire, Lisa Goss and Mirinda Aguillard.

25 years

... Participants in the Miles for Meals Walk-a-Thon were Natalie Hill, Rahim Salameh, Cody Rich, Ozeline Reed, Arlene Salameh, Lance Conner, Blanch Marshall, Desiree Faulk, Corey Chester, Susan Gardiner, Molly Hill, Jane Sledge, Melissa Schexnider, Issie Monceaux, Dee Faulk, Linda Doucet, Lucille Fruge, Ethel LeJeune, John Chitwood, Roberta Guidry, Frankie Johnson, Ruby Suire, Gena Wagner, Pat and Randy Trantham, J Lloyd Guidry, Vernice Angel, Jude Guidry and Vergie Arceneaux.

... Barton Freeland Sr. was presented with a certificate from CLECO in appreciation for his generous donations to the Energy Fund. Making the presentation to Mr. Freeland is Tony Matherne, CLECO regional manager.

... Club Award winners in the Eleme-ntary Division recognized during the annual Acadia Parish 4-H Achievement Day were, first place, Iota Elementary, Amy Miller, 4,032 points; second place, Redemptorist Catholic Elementary, Katherine Baronet, 3, 280 points; and third place, St. Michael’s Elementary, Meghan Alleman, 2, 3528 points.

10 years

... The 310 Club donated a check to purchase a cook book in memory of the late Jane T. Omohundro, who was the oldest living charter member of the group. The ladies chose a culinary book to represent one of Mr. Omohundro’s favorite past times. On hand for the donations were Peggy Landry, Alice Whiting, Mary Freeland, 310 Club members, and Ann Mire, Acquisitions Librarian.

... The Easter bunny made a stop at Mr. Kathy Abshire’s home to leave Easter treats for all the of the boys and girls she babysits. Those lucky youngsters were Asher Cormier, Jemma Miller, Leigha Dischler, Lacey Dailey, Evan LeBiche and Parker LaBiche.