Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Taking part in the legislative dinner of the Acadia Association of Educators are Jamesetta Poullard, Sondra Cormier, Mellie James, Ezora Proctor, Hall Fields and Willie Jerry.

... Members of the newly formed Les Femme d’Maison Homemakers Club are Billie Corman, Dianne Francis, Wahnita Mier, Patricia Popp, Frances Sinitere, Billy Clayton, Mac Soileau, Bernice McElwee, Beverly Dorr, Ethel Bickham, Velma Romero, Zip Reichman, Maxine Cooper and Judy Dufour.

... Redemptorist Jr. 4-H Club members who participated in the hat contest held at a club meeting are Charlene Dugar, Lauri Harrington, Shelia Perry, Rhonda Simon, Karen Hebert, Donnie Schexnayder, Johnny Hains, Rechelle Simon, Lisa Andrus and Phillip Primeaux.

25 years ago

... Crowley High School Gent Marching Band members selected to be members of the 24th annual Louisiana All-Star Marching Band are Mac Arthur “Mac” Baker, alto saxophonist, the son of Donald and Loretta K Baker; Cristen “Crissie” Buller, melodic percussionist, the daughter of Harold Buller and Cyndi Perry; Brandy Campbell, trumpeter, the daughter of the late Scott Campbell and Kati Romero; Dana Douget, flautist, the daughter of Anthony Alan Doget and Janice Norris Carboni; Chad Hammersky, percussionist, the son of Roy Michael Hammersky and Brenda LeJeune Hammersky; and Corey McDougle, alto saxophonist, the son of Alonzo and Kathy Myers McDougle.

... Iota’s Tommy Bageux finished third in the High Jump with a leap of 6-4 in the District 6-2A Meet held in Iowa.

... Crowley’s 1995 Baseball Team includes Clay Kennedy, Garrett Broussard, Brady Broussard, Scott Carboni, Jared Leblanc, Brannon Wilkerson, Josh Borill, Jared Monceaux, Kevin Boudreaux, Kentry Richard, Nick Miller, Scott Leblanc, Chris Carboni, Ryan Hanagriff, Zac Hoffpauir, Kevin Cormier, Brad Maloz and Scotty Breaux.

10 years ago

... The Acadia Parish Volunteers for Family and Community Club met at the Foret Kitchen in Iota. Those meeting were Elaine Chatainer, Ruth Ann Klumpp, Debbie Labarge, Wilma Lejeune, Audrey Miller, Darlene Courville, Melba Smith and Gloria Gaspard.

... Ross Head Start students Myla Rowie, Christopher Soileau Jr., Ja’Lacey Dugar, Edward Johnson, Treyvonne Augustus and Selena Breaux assist teacher, Carol Wilson as she plants a tree during the school’s Earth Day activities.

... During a Boy Scout Troop 70 Court of Honor ceremony, Dillian Pippin, received the award of Eagle Scout.

5 years ago

... Members of the Crowley Garden Club gathered for the organization’s last business meeting of the year. Sissy Gall presented a floral design tip, Isabella dela Houssaye presented a horticulture tip and Saja Hoffpauir presented an environmental tip. Those present were Gall, Marlene Brantley, Joan Hoffpauir, Valerie Trahan, Christie Brammer, Ruth McBride, Bobbie dela Houssaye, Georgie Petitjean, Isabella dela Houssaye, Jackie Fogleman, Faye Hoffpauer and Judy Leblanc.