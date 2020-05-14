Highlights of the Past

45 years ago

... Notre Dame’s district champion and state quarterfinalist baseball team was treated to a pork chop bar-b-que. Principals included in the gathering were Mrs. C.A. Fabacher, Mrs. Doug Daigle, Mrs. Raymond Hensgens, Mrs. Larry Butler, Coach Doug Daigle, C.A. Fabacher, Mark Habetz, Keith Foreman, Andre Fabacher, Ray Hensgens and Joe Pousson.

... Taking part in the end-of-the-year class of the Food and Nutrition Educational program are Kim Trahan, Leah Perry, Sherry Stewart, Brenda Jeanise, Stephanie Stewart, Mrs. Katherine Guidry, instructor, Shronda Suire, Christine Hanks, Birdie Perry, Laura Perry, William Perry, Paul Perry and David Perry.

... Members of Delta Sigma Theta Inc, in attendance for a meeting at the home of Mrs. Yvonne Mills are Nancy Hooper, Lois Andrus, Martha Andrus, Terry Corbina, Octavia Soloman, Rose Wilturner, Mary Harmon, Yvonne Mills, Grace Brown, Antoinette Schaffers, Ruth Andrus, Fred Thomas, Glinda Burnett, Vicky Milson, Charlestta Dodd and Willie Bernard.

25 years ago

... Members of the 1994-1995 Egan Elementary Gators Basketball team include Derek Gordon, Mike Regan, Kade Mire, Josh LaCombe, Kyle Richey, Jeremy Quebodeaux, Dustin Bertrand, Donnie Broussard, Trent LeJeune, Alden Nequent, Jeremy Norris, Mika Sonnier, Shawn Taylor, John Miller, Jason Huesers and Coach Charles Barbier.

... Placing first in the Social Studies Fair held recently at Iota Junior High were Alyssa Miller, geography; Mitchell Regan, anthropology and Courtney Ruppert, history.

... Crowley High School art students display their designated pizza boxes and art pizzas that was completed as part of the “Highschools That Work” program. The students are Chad Primeaux, Justin Carrier, Eric Bellard, Rebekah Boudoin, Maranda Aguilard, Shari Dronet, Leslie Hebert, Billy Leger, Bryan Montegomery, Brandon Smith, Dustin Duval, Travis Schefick and Robert Daigle.

20 years ago

... Mary Briley, president of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary presented June Simar with Honorary Lifetime Member Award during the organization’s Spring Luncheon held Thursday at the Town Club.

... Taking part in Crowley’s annual Police Memorial Service at the First Presbyterian Church of Crowley Tuesday evening were Cpl. Burton Gautreaux Jr., Officer Judy Perrodin, Cpt. Chris Osbourne, Cpt. Janet Kneeland, Officer Brian Caudill, Sgt. Jimmy Broussard, Chief K.P. Gibson, Sgt. Wayne Perry, Officer Frank Angelle, Opelousas Marshall’s Office and Officer Reginald Richard.

... Court and Royalty of Krewe of Town Revelers’ 2010 “Cimmer is Dancing In the Streets” Mardi Gras Ball attending a picture-hanging social at the Crowley Town Club were Peter John, Larry Lawson, Bart Wild, Dr. Dale Leleux, King Cimmer LV John Elliot Dore, Queen Laurie Myers Suire, Rene Nugier, Alecia Bergeaux, Wanda Benoit, Casie Habetz, Claire Kelbough and Angie Wager.

5 years ago

... Crowley High Coach Josh Fontenot, presented Bailee Villejoin and Marshall Wilbert with Gardiner Memorial Awards.