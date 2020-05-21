Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Directing the Crowley Lions Club for the next year will be Don Leleux, president; Randy Monceaux, secretary; Kenneth Webb, treasurer; Harry Benoit, tailtwister; Larry Broussard, vice-president; Dickie Fruge, past-president; George Guillory, board member; Phil Lizotte, board member; Dave Winsor, board member; Roy Geesey, board member and Scott Sibley, vice-president.

... Mrs. Andrea Pinac, chairman of the American History Essay Contest sponsored by the American Chapter DAR, presented certificates to Crowley Jr. High School participants in the essay contest, including Vicky Pool, first place; Rachel Gaspard, Kim Matthew, Shanna Atkinson and Sandy Lormand, all honorable mention. Also present for the presentation were Rodney Lafosse, assistant principal, and Mrs. Karen Arledge, social studies teacher.

... Members of the Crowley Jr. High School Newspaper staff included Kurt Spell, Joey Perry, David Primeaux, Wendy Cheney, Rickey Lott, Steven King, Patrick Cooper, Richard Davis, Ronald Savoy, Huey Touchet, Lee Richard, Dahyla Meaux, Tressa Larry, Raynette Delco, Jennifer Wilson, Charles Solomon, Lena Broussard, Kelly Spell, Gay Benoit, Lisa Broussard, Frankie Lejeune, Romona Monceaux, Inger Lavergne, David Villejoin, Kevin Grado, Wayland Trahan and Simone Little, instructor.

25 years ago

... Student’s named for having all A’s for the fifth six weeks grading period at Crowley High were Joey Abshire, Yosha Ardoin, Allen Augustus, MacArtthur Baker, Brandy Beanabee, Karlon Brammer, LuwAnna Brown, Karter Byers, Shari Doucet, Shena Dronet, Jerry Duhon, Courtney Gary, Amanda Gautreaux, Conrad Hebert, Leslie A. Hebert, Scott Hoffpauir, Rodonna Hoffpauir, Crystal Istre, Jessica Lower, Corey McDougal, Alisha Mathews, Bonnie Meche, Tony Nicol, Marsha Potier, Joey Runner, Jarod Sinclair, Asa Stewart, Virginia Stutes, Heather Vidrine and Georgia Yarbrough.

... Recognized by the Notre Dame Student Council for their contributions to the success of Notre Dame High were Mrs. Suzanne Gary, Mrs. Cindy Istre, Eddy Cramer and Amy Dore. NDHS Principal John Dailey made the presentation following a Mass held at St. Michael Catholic Church.

... Notre Dame seniors scoring 25 or above on the ACT were Claire Gaspard, Debra Cifreo, Lisa Vincent, Angela Alleman, Kristy Meaux, Anne Hebert, Ken Broussard, Wes Stonicher, Melanie Richard, Jason Simoneaux, Robert Thibodeaux Jr., Jason Dunand, Claire Wimberly, Natalie Hebert, Claire Zaunbrecher and Louis Edward Cramer, Jr.

10 years ago

...Mallory Stelly, senior class president form Iota’s Class of 2010, passed the key to the next year’s senior class president, Kelsey Doguet, during Iota’s commencement exercises. The school graduated 105 students.

... Crowley Mayor Greg Jones welcomed the newest attraction at City Hall’s Ford Auto Museum, a 1928 Phaeton Model A donated by the Turnley family of Kaplan.

... Madison Manuel got a ride in the Rayne Police Mule with McGruff the Police Dog during the Louisiana State Police Expo in Rayne.