Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Miss Pam Stickley, Louisiana Paint Horse Queen, presented an autographed, first-edition copy of “The American Paint Horse,” by Glynn W. Haynes, to the Acadia Parish Library. Accepting the book for the library is Mrs. Helen Zaunbrecher, Acadia Parish librarian.

... Present for the ground breaking for construction of the new Crowley Acadian Ambulance Substation were Rod Tislow; Chester Guidry, American Legion Post 15; Clifford Broussard, city councilman; John Meyer, Acadia Sheriff’s Office; Robert Istre; Aaron Cart; Richard E. Zuschlag, secretary-treasurer, Acadia Ambulance Service; E.R. Desormeaux; Al Gibson, chief of police; Roland Dugas, president, Acadian Amubulance Service, Inc.; and Andy Barousse, clerk of court.

... Stephen Moody, who stands a healthy 6’2”, reaches above his head to stretch a chicken snake he apprehended in his neighborhood. Moody was aided by a reluctant associate, Brad Freeland.

25 years ago

... LAFCE Conference Awards were presented during the AAFCE Homemakers’ Achievement Day held at the Rice Festival Building. Recipients of the Certified Volunteer Hours award were Betty Miller, Ruth Daigle, Clara Habetz and Josie Thevis.

... During the Iota High School Commencement Exercises, Principal Cal Simar presented “Bulldog of the Year” award to senior Brandi Lackelt, daughter of Donna Leckelt and step-daughter of Darrell Parsley.

... Crowley Middle School held its annual banquet/barbecue at Gardiner Memorial Stadium. Eighth graders recognized were Crystal Carmouche, Kachica Soloman, Taronda Davis, Alicia Hardy, Chris Stakes, Jeremy Young, Winston McZeal, Clifton Francis, Donovan Jackson, Joe Francis, Clifford Labauve, Landon Webster, Kevin Savoy, Nathaniel Harmon, Wayne Mott, Joe Thomas, Brandon Montgomery, Murphy Reed, Johnathon Fred, Nickolas Dugas, Josh Hoffpauir, Brandon Byers, Brandon Bertrand Cedric Simon, Jerry Spaetgens, Brian Amy, Dimrick Joseph, Brandon Stafford, Ralph Young, Josh Lejeune, Rusty Maddie, Tim Henry, David Bennette, Jerome Byers and Lawrence Bertand.

10 years ago

... The Three Ten Club recently held its annual Spring Fling Social at Point-aux-Loups Springs Ballroom in Iota. Ladies in attendance were Barbara de la Houssaye, Mary Beth Geesey, Elaine Wright, Imogene Lacour, Louise Morrow, Virgina Duson, Brucie Landry, Kakie Hoffpauer, Bobbie Chambers, Jackie Fogleman, Sarah Bercier, Barbara Scanlan, Aimee Bercier, Rita Cormier, Peggy Landry, Barbara Geesey, Betty Faulk, Joan Hoffpauer, Helen Zaunbrecher, Gretchen Ohlenforst, Mary Freeland, Suzanne Gray, Kay Fruge, Letza Fogleman, Valerie Trahan and Carolyn Barousse.

... Northside Christian School 2010 Graduate Jeremy Marceaux received the Crowley Lions Club $750 Albert Zock Scholarship for “Student-Athlete of the Year.” Marceaux was presented the award by Lions Club President Steve Lambousy.