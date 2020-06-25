Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Present for the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Queen reception were Tommy Freeland; Mrs. Tommy Freeland, president, Acadia Parish CowBelles; Remie McGee Jr.; Lori Ann McGee, Acadia Parish Queen; Mrs. Francis Burleigh; Mrs. Bob Verret; Francis Burleigh, president, Acadia Cattlemen’s Association; and Dr. Jack Hoffpauir, vice-president, Acadia Parish Cattlemen’s Association.

... The Hawks Mustang team included Bradley Petry, Kyle Sittig, David Speights, Dexter Faulk, Bo Sibley, Jonathan Dana, Montey Hanks, Ron Lantier, Keith Townsend, Brady Jones, Paul Duhon, Jeff Thibodeaux, Brian Petry and Barron Perry.

... Stephanie Andrus, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Andrus, was bestowed with the title of Miss Southern University of the 1980-81 school year.

25 years ago

... Ross Elementary students who received perfect attendance include Antonio Spivey, Shondrea Comeaux, Renelda Jones, John Bennette, Katie Istre, Ashley Wilson, Kenneth Beverly, Brent Mire, Troy Carmouche, Jessica Richard, Sherome Monroe, Joshua Henry, Terry Savoy, Cody Segura, Andrew Freeman Jr., Kendra Mayfield, Scott Moore, Lauren Doucet, Christa Sellers, Wendel Murphy, Brandon Schexnider, Bryan Cofer, Jock Hill, Ashley Hollie, Luke Boone, Leah Hoffpauir, Eric Roberts, Amos Crader, Sharonda Augustus, Larhonda Augustus, Matthew Sinclair, Tanoshia Burleson, Seth Borill and Matthew Verdine.

... The 1995 Crowley High School ring ceremony committee and guest speakers included Madeline Robinson, Crissie Buller, Courtney Gary, Tiffany Milstead, Tamika Williams, Amy Pastor, Courtney Jagneaux, Corey McDougle, William Broussard, Jerod Sinclair (guest speaker), Delana Prudhomme, Latasha Moore, Latissie Pete and Erika Francis.

... Jeffery Smith, a member of the Midland FFA Chapter and son of Mr. and Mrs. LeeRoy Smith of Mermentau Cove, recently placed first in the State FFA Prepared Public Speaking Contest held at the State FFA Convention. Smith went on to compete at the National FFA convention in Kansas City, Missouri.

10 years ago

... UL head Coach Tony Robichaux was named the 2010 Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana Coach of the Year.

... Crowley Lions Club President Steve Lambousy presented 2010 Notre Dame graduate Celia Charles with the $750 Albert Zock Scholarship for “Student Athlete of the Year.

... Christina Doucet was presented with the Crowley Jr. Backers Diamond Award by Jeb Wright at the recent Crowley Middle School Awards Banquet. She received the award for her exceptional dedication to CMS.

5 years ago

... Iota coach Leah Andrus was named Coach of the year and Iota short stop Mckenzie Armand was named District 4-3A Most Valuable Player.

... Among those taking part in the West Crowley Town Hall meeting include Matthew Kelso, Lisa Damon, Keith Matthews, Rev. James Proctor, Dr. Ezora Proctor, Rev. Godwin Imoru, Ivan Lewis, Rev. Sherrard Joseph, Mayor Greg Jones, Rev. Louis Dugar, Joseph Damon, District Attorney Keith Stutes and Chief of Police K.P. Gibson.