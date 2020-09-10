Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Roberts Cove Committee members met in St. Leo’s Parish Hall at Roberts Cove to plan for the Octoberfest when a Centennial Reunion will be held of all of the descendents of the original families from Germany who settled in Roberts Cove. Present for the meeting were Rayne Mayor Ralph Stutes, Malcom Millet, Tim Zaunbrecher, Father Charles Zaunbrecher, Hilda Simoneaux, Jerome Simoneaux, Mrs. Philip Habetz, Lawrence Habetz, Mrs. Lawrence Habetz, Lawrence Cramer, Mrs. Gertrude Monlezun, Lorretta Kurta, Clara Habetz, Vincent Meyer, Frank Zaunbrecher, Leo Spaetgens, Louis Privat, Johnny Meyer, Theresa Broussard, Mary Ann Leonards and Dorothy Leonards.

... One of five Homecoming Maids was crowned “1980 Homecoming Queen” during Rayne High ceremonies. Pictured with the Wolf mascot Denise Hoffpauir are Sherry Whatley, daughter of Mrs. Don Whatley; Miss Boyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adley J. Boyer; Laura Cormier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Cormier; Arleen Leger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Leger; and Glenda Jolivette, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benton Jolivette Sr.

... On hand to greet Pooh Bear on his arrival at Zigler Children’s Museum are Brooks Donald, her mother Mrs. David Donald, Seth Donald, John Corell and his mother Mrs. Vincent Corell. Mesdames Corell and Donald are co-chairman of the Children’s Museum.

25 years

... The Olympic Torch flag was presented to Crowley Mayor Robert Istre for display at City Hall. The flag was presented to Crowley signifying the Olympic Torch will pass through the Rice City May 26, 1996, on its way to the summer Olympics in Atlanta. Taking part in the presentation were Gerald Boudreaux, president elect of United Way of Acadiana; Lee Talford, Lafayette Coca-Cola; Mayor Istre and Frank Neuner, president of United Way.

... Children who participated in the summer reading program at the Morse Branch Library earned certificates for their accomplishment. Displaying their awards are Hugh Istre, Justin Trahan, Chad Breaux, Kyle Henry, Julia Trahan, Sandra Henry, librarian, Kimberly Lafosse, Amber Lafosse, Brittany Primeaux, Jordan Breaux, Trisha Henry, Amy Istre, Heather Fontenot, Vanessa Thibodeaux, Joni Henry, Veronica Thibodeaux, Jessica Istre and Amanda Romero.

... Cub Scout Pack 347 met for their end-of-summer and back-to-school ice cream social at the Knights of Columbus Home. Among those present were Broc Trahan, Boyd Pippin, Dustin Monceaux, Chris Meyers, Joey Hornsby, Joseph Bellard, Ian Gall, Jacob Dupre, Trent Wadlington, William Schumacher, Tommy Groth, Mark Alleman, Cody Barousse, Ryan Nevitt, Aaron Habetz, Gaston Hebert, Charles Wise, Winston Hebert, David Meyers and leaders Aline Hebert, Wallace Hebert and Don Groth.

10 years

... The Iota First Club (IF) held its first meeting of the year and elected new officers. They were Johnnie Reed, Delores Venable, Janet Reed; Ray Cart, Ameries; Lowell Reed, Norman Reed, Raleigh Miller, Cathy Habetz, Audrey Miller and Mike Habetz.