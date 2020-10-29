Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Fifth grade class officers at St. Michael Elementary School are Greg Arceneaux, president; Elise de la Houssaye, vice president; and Karl Leonards, secretary-treasure.

... Four Crowley runners fared well in the 1980 Yam Run held in Opelousas, sponsored by the Miller Lite Beer distributorship there. Tom McClelland placed first in his age group in the 10 kilometer run; Scott Sibley placed second over all in the 5K run; Lonnie Douget placed first in the 50 and over age group; and Bryan Sibley placed first in the 13-18 age group.

... Members of the executive council of the Acadia Association of Educators are James Etta Poullard, Sarah Michot, James W. Proctor, Willie Jerry, Helen Wilridge, Winston Walker and Judy Leger.

25 years ago

... All Crowley High School Honor Roll Students were recently treated to a Coke party at the school. Refreshments were provided by the Crowley PTO, Supreme Rice Mill, Broussard, Poche, Lewis and Breaux and Pizza Hut. Some of the students enjoying the privilege were Dana Douget, Maranda Aguillard, Shari Dronet, Julie Credeur, Bobbie Jo Hoffpauir and Traci Lavertly, all seniors.

... Marie Broussard, the Crowley Kindergarten Teacher of the Year, was selected as the Acadia Parish Teacher-of-the-Year in the elementary division. She was presented with a plant from Ida Yeager, principal of Crowley Kindergarten.

... The Acadia Parish Engineering Bowl team placed first in the state to recapture the 1995 State Engineering Bowl trophy for Acadia Parish. State winners on the team include Todd Nevitt, Kermit Helo, both of Notre Dame High School; and Patrick Frey, Jason Sensat, Corey Miller and Jeremy Beard, all of Iota High School

10 years ago

... Classmates attending their 15-year reunion were Trisha Freed Fontenot, Ali LeLeux, Kelli Sammartino Dailey, Kerrie Richard Rivera, Bonnie Meche Credeur, Tiffany Meyers Cheeck, Elizabeth Baker Hill and Georgia Yarbrough Chisholm.

... The Acadia Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored a Veteran’s Day Program. The Choir of First Baptist Church presented a patriotic musical entitled, “This is Our Country,” directed by the Rev. Larry Evans. Members of the choir are Katie Mattox, Pam Mattox, Sylvia Barousse, Mona Dupuis, Bettie Duhon, Jean Oubre, Erma Breaux, Sherry Evans, Linda Fontenot, Jo Anne Arnaud, Elaine Simon, Margie Nash, Reverend Larry Evans, Kurt Buesher, Reverend Roger Tarver, Bob Nash, Ron Lawson, Joanna Pruitt, Kenneth Richard and Sharon Tarver.

... The installation of Crowley Branch - NAUW officers for the 2010-11 year was held during NAUW Green and White Membership Tea. NAUW Past President Ollie Johnson was on hand to perform the installation ceremony. The new officers are Chaplain Hattie Spencer, Presidential Advisor Laurita Pete, Parliamentarian Evelyn Pleasure, President Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, First Vice President Meridion Vallery, Second Vice President Cynthia Winbush, Recording Secretary Catessa Solomon, Treasurer Betty Morris, Rose Jacobs, Grace Brown and Presidential Advisor Myrtle Cain.