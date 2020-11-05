Highlights of the Past

40 years ago.

... Wingy Keigley, Robert Valdetero and Al Dore headed the cooking committee to prepare the Bar-B-Que dinners for the St. Michael’s Fall Fair.

... Representing the Iota FFA Chapter at the first federation meeting of the year were Cindy Johnson, treasurer; Bernard Leger and Karl Dommert.

... Christie Brammer presented the cultural program on Alaska, where she lived for several months, at the meeting of Xi Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Those attending included Margaret Baker, Peggy D’Aquin, Phyllis Hebert, Debbie Ledoux, Judy LeJeune, Pam Martien, Sandy Marx, Marianna Morgan, Patti Simon, Mac Soileau, Belinda Wales and Debbie Francis.

25 years ago

... Principals present for the second regular meeting of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority were Joycie Green, Yvonne Mills, Ruth Andrus, Cynthia Dominick, Willie Bernard, Lois Andrus, Angelina Brooks, Bertha Stevens and Bessie Jacobs.

... Students of Core Dance Center will be among the talent performing at the Evening of Entertainment ‘95 at the Rice City Civic Center. These young ladies under the artistic direction of Brenda Core will perform a lyrical dance entitled “Oh Happy Day!” They include Barbara Faulk, Lana Moore, Mary Brooks Renfro, Jackie Guillot, Janlyn Sarver, Melise Broussard, Natalie Wright, Karen Hetzel, Brooke Leleux, Ashley Regan, Meghan Labbie and Kristie Klumpp. The event was sponsored by the Crowley Art Association and dedicated to our country’s veterans.

10 years ago

... Judge M’elise Trahan was presented a thank you gift from the Larry Guidry Education Sports Development Youth Program for all the time and effort she has given the organization. Making presentations were Guidry and his wife Yolanda Zollar Guidry.

... Participants in the Pin-a-Sister Campaign at Morning Star Baptist Church include Joycie Green, Hattie Spencer, Rachel Ward, McFleur Jennings, Rebecca Handy, Providencia Johnson, Delores Pierce, Margaret Young, Elnora Reed, James Etta David, Betty Johnson, Alvirda Thomas, Cynthia Corbins, Mary M. Harmon, Katie Robinson, Sandra Wilderson, Claudette Johnson, Faye Eoglin and Vivian Milson.

... St. Joseph Baptist Church of Crowley recently celebrated its annual Women’s Day Program. Among those in attendance were Sister Edna Phillips, president; Willie Mae Allen, pastor’s appreciation president; Pastor Calvin Moore, First Lady Marie Moore, assistant to president; Sister Beatrice Guillory, Sister Melvina Handy, Sister Maggie Scott, Sister Agnes John; Sister Diedra Maynard, Sister Virley Garrick and Sister Scarlet Thorne.

5 years ago

... Hostess for the October meeting of the Three-Ten club were Ann Sibley, Letza Fogleman and Kay Fruge.

... The Lions Club hosted Notre Dame Head Coach Lewis Cook and CHS Head Coach Josh Fontenot to speak at lunch.