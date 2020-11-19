Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Elected as officers for the Crowley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture for the upcoming year are Cliff Huval, president-elect; Alice Whiting, first vice-president; Phil Lizotte, president; DJ Dupuis, outgoing president; George Trappey, secretary-treasurer; and PJ Baker, second vice president.

... Members of the Crowley High School Key Club board of directors who conducted a meeting at the Louisiana Bank Civic Room are Billy Guidry, president; Tim Fields, vice president; Keith Wyatt, secretary; and Terry Miller sergeant-at-arms.

... Members of the Mermentau 4-H Club who placed at the State Fair held in Shreveport are Kisha Guidry, fourth place with her apron; and Bridgette Leblanc, fifth place winner with her apron.

25 years ago

... Miss Desiree’ Michelle Fontenot, a first-grade student from Estherwood Elementary ,was crowned Miss Merry Christmas for 1995 at the 30th annual Miss Merry Christmas Pageant held at the Rice Festival Building. Fontenot is the daughter of Mitchell and Rhonda Fontenot.

... World Community Day program participants present for the celebration entitled “Preserving the Fruits of God’s Labor” held at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church were Katie Robinson, Betty Johnson, Esther Baker, Jesse Blount, Laurita Pete, Estelle Hoffpauir, Evelyn Miles, Marguerite Harmon, Elaine Gould, Audrey Simon, Virgina Cutrer, Margie McCuller, Lois Andrus, Enez Marx and Bobby Andrus.

... A Thanksgiving Luncheon was held at the meeting of the Just Older Youth (JOY) Club of First Baptist of Crowley. Members of Parkerson Avenue Baptist and First Baptist of Gueydan were invited to attend the fellowship. Those attending were, Elaine Gould, Katherine Smith, Flora Evans, Joanna Pruitt, Martha Stakes, Mabel Perry, Joyce Esmail, Leona Runnels, Rev. Alan Knuckles, Rev. LC Lord, Judy Lord, Sherry Blanchard, Rev. Bill Blanchard, Annie Lunsford, Mae Curtis, Margie Matlox, Alena Thayer, Elaine Gautreaux, Eva Newman, Willard Welch, Ethel Brickham, Daisey Lee, Jewell McNutt, Hebert Morgan, Webster Gilchrist, Tommy Oubre, Leslie Manley, Howard Manely, Irma Lee Adams, Herb Lengefeld, Marjorie Puissegur and Maud Black.

10 years ago

... Representatives of the United Way were at the Acadia Parish School Board for the Acadia Parish Community Conversation on Education. The purpose of the meeting is to allow individuals from diverse backgrounds to listen to any ideas to make Crowley the “type of community each wants to live.” Those attending were Dr. Ezora Proctor, Rita Johnson, Pat Miers, Tim Broussard, Angie Doumit, Patsy Signorelli, Cynthia Corbins, Cynthia Winbush, Patricia Aguilar, Carol Malbrough, Antoinette Pete, Esther Aultman and Lindy LeBlanc.

... Seven-year-old Gase Broussard was crowned the 2010 Miss Merry Christmas. Gase is the daughter of Drs. Mark and Diana Broussard and attends St. Michael Elementary School.

... Scott Privat was elected as the Acadia Parish Bar Association’s president for the 2010-2011 year. Judge Jim Cunningham of the Rayne City Court congratulated Privat on his election at the APBA’s meeting.