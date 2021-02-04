Highlights of the Past

40 years ago

... Morse Elementary Jr. 4-H Club members who placed in the Wildlife Tour contest for the parish competition include Melissa Hanks, Judith Thibodeaux and Rhonda Hanks.

... Woodmen of the World installed new officers at a banquet meeting held at the Legion Home. The new officers of Old Hickory Camp, Woodmen of the World, were James W. Guillory of Lawtell, district manager, who serves as installing officer; Edwin Ousse Sr., re-elected for another term in office as president; Larry Menard, vice president; Alex Menard, secretary; Howard DeRouen, banker; Dwight Armand, escort; Oscar L. Borne Jr. of Church Point, special WOW represenative; Lawrence Breaux, watchman; Kermit Duplechin, sentry; Keith Cahanin, three-year trustee; Edwin Ousse Jr., two-year trustee, Louis Granger, one-year trustee; Leeward Mire, musician; and Gilbert Cormier, reporter.

... St. Michael Elementary 4-H Club members who participated in a skit that was perfomed for the club’s meeting were Kerensa Cart, Jessica Guidry, Keith Guidry, Anne Petitijean, Chad Gielen and Claire Mayeux.

25 years ago

... Eighth grade class favorites for the 1995-96 school year at Crowley Middle School include Yoshia Sonnier, daughter of Ms. Catherine Sonnier and William Bellard; and Ross Doughty son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Doughty.

... A degree rally hosted by Oddfellow Home Lodge #67 was held at the Lodge Hall. Recipients of degrees at the rally were Louis Broussard, Gerald Abshire, Norman Touchet, Euless Porrier, Sr., Phil Feilding, Ray Butaud Sr. and Marty Abshire.

... The Crowley Middle School Special Olympics Basketball team took second place at the Acadiana area tournament. The seven member team lost their first game against New Iberia by one point in sudden death and won their second game against South Rayne by a score of 26-11. The team players are John Pitre, Curtis Bourque, Shannon Istre, Johnava Bellard, Robert Clendenin and Adrian Robinson. Other members are Brandon Matthews and Carla Petry and coaches are Jenita Neil and Becky Martin.

10 years ago

... The Crowley Fire Department held their Annual Crowley Fireman’s Association Banquet last Thursday. During the banquet the group announced their officers for 2011. They are First Vice President Thomas Sonnier, President Hubie Guidry III, Second Assistant Chief John Christman, Secretary-Treasury John LeLeux, Board Member Louis Romero, First Assistant Chief Mike Hammersky, Station Captain Elizabeth Benoit, Board Member Robert Burke, Second Vice President Gerard Sonnier, Field Captain Jason Corder and Station Captain Richard Gautreaux.

... Hannah Alleman of Rayne was crowned the 2011 Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Queen at their annual meeting in Crowley. Crowning Alleman was outgoing queen Kristie Bieber. Hannah is the daughter of Leslie and Jason Alleman.

... During Black History Month, the National Association of University Women - Crowley Branch presented books to Acadia Parish children and the Acadia Parish Library. Making the book presentation to the Acadia Parish Library are Cynthia Winbush and Dr. Ezora Proctor.