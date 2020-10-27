Pelican Institute lauds passage of emergency powers legislation

Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:24pm

Dear Editor,
While the bill passed by the legislature is a positive step forward, it does not go far enough to address the imbalance that exists in our current emergency powers structure.
That said, we appreciate lawmakers coming together throughout the legislative process to advance a compromise measure to the Governor’s desk.
Checks and balances are a bedrock principle of the American system of government, and HB 4 is a positive step toward adding the oversight needed in Louisiana’s emergency declarations process.
We call on the Governor to join legislative leadership in supporting this change to current policy and to foster a system that favors collaboration with other elected officials over unilateral power.”
Daniel Erspamer
Chief Executive Officer,
Pelican Institute
for Public Policy

