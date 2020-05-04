Stay safe during reopening of local businesses

Editor:

With the slow opening of businesses in the City of Crowley, I would like to take the time to remind everyone that we should continue to practice washing hands with soap and water, safe distancing whenever possible and to wear masks.

Please remember if you are having any symptoms — fever, cough, difficulty-breathing, headaches, loss of smell and taste and sore throat — you should contact your health care provider. If you have no insurance, contact Crowley Family Care Clinic at 785-2006 or call 211 for a Health Care Unit.

While the city is trying to reopen, I would like for everyone to know your health come first, then the economy.

As your police juror for District 1, I will continue to update you on the matters pertaining to the community and district.

Walter Andrus

Police Juror

District 1