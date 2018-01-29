Joie de Vie welcomes guests to the jungle

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy
The royal court of the fourth annual Krewe de Joie de Vie Mardi Gras Ball raise their glasses in a toast to the season. The court included, from left, Dale Primeaux, Tarzan, Father of the Jungle; Phyllis Nickel, Pinky the Zebra; Jade Leger, Voodoo Doctor; King Louis IV Jared William Monk; Queen Anna IV Cheryl Simon Mueller; Norellie Fontenot, Painted Butterfly; April Leger, Bobo the Sexy Monkey; Cyndi Abshire, Coco the Parrot; and Ball Captain Rusti Morel.
Mon, 01/29/2018 - 5:21pm Saja Hoffpauir