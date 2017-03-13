Luncheon honors 2017 Town Revelers Mardi Gras queen

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir

Many royal subjects celebrated the reign of Queen to King Cimmer LXII, Karen Badon Spaetgens, at the annual Queen’s Luncheon held at the Crowley Town Club, including the Pages to the Queen and the Maids of this year’s “Big City Cimmer,” front row from left, Pages to the Queen Brylee Thibodeaux and Ava Shuff; back row, Maids Tiffany Richey and Nichole Landry; Spaetgens; and Maids LaKayla Stelly, Kelly Bergeaux and Sandra Royer.