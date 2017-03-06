PHOTO SUBMITTED
Showstoppers performing at the Krewe of Town Revelers’ 2017 Carnival Ball included, from left, Kevin Spell, Lynn Spell, Dr. Ted Reaux, Denise Maddie, Lisa Dupuis Dr. Stephen Cannon, Judy Capel and Hank Capel.

“Extras” in the Krewe of Town Revelers’ Feb. 25 Carnival Ball were, front row from left, Patricia Wilson – Central Park picnic lady; Dr. Sandra Marx – Central Park jogger; back row, Brooke Lowry – traveler; Dr. Stephen Cannon – New York City policeman; Dr. Don Marx – Central Park chess player; Alecia Bergeaux – Central Park jogger; and Dr. Carissa Hamilton – Central Park chess player.

Krewe of Town Revelers Ball Revelers performing as New York City Taxi Drivers at the Feb. 25 Carnival Ball were, inside taxi, Andy Ardoin, ball captain; first row from left, Benji Guillot, Dwayne Fulton, Ronald Stelly, Dr. Kyle Richey; second row, Bryan Benoit, Scott Lowry, Terry Shuff, Chris Brammer and Clayton Dailey.

Performing for the Krewe de les Dames Salute at this year’s Town Revelers’ Carnival Ball were, front row, Katie Chiasson; middle row, Dr. Carissa Hamilton, Lynn Spell, Lynn Broussard, Darlene Scarborough; back row, Jessica Capel.

Dancing as Radio City Music Hall Rockettes at this year’s Krewe of Town Revelers’ Carnival Ball were, from left, Lydia Frey, Christine Fulton, Christine Leleux and Sandy Shuff.

Performers ‘set the scene’ at Town Revelers’ Carnival Ball

Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:35pm Saja Hoffpauir

