PHOTO SUBMITTED
Appearing as “Zombies” in the 2019 Town Revelers Carnival Ball were, front row from left, Bryan Comeaux, Dr. Stephen Cannon, Captain of the Krewe of Town Revelers Hank Capel, Ball Captain Greg Jones, Chris Brammer, Dr. Ted Reaux; middle row, Benji Guillot, Terry Shuff; back row, Bubba Vercher, Andy Ardoin, Dr. Kyle Ritchey, Ronnie Owens and Shannon Guidry.

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Playing the “Witches” and the “Shadow” were, kneeling, Casey Goff; standing from left, Phyllis Owens, Sandra Marx and Katie Chiasson.

PHOTO SUBMITTED
In the roles of the “Little Pigs” were, from left, Joshlyn Guidry, Jessica Ardoin, Casey Vercher, Belle Leleux, Judy Capel and Lisa Dupuis.

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Hank Capel, Captain of the Krewe of Town Revelers, far left, with “Trolls” Joshlyn Guidry, Jessica Ardoin, Nicole Cannon and Patti Brammer.

PHOTO SUBMITTED
“Villagers” were, front row from left, Troy Frey, Patricia Wilson, Adam Dupre; back row, Becky Lamm.

Town Revelers Carnival Ball ‘takes a village’

Thu, 03/14/2019 - 4:34pm

It truly takes a village to produce the Krewe of Town Revelers Mardi Gras Ball. Approximately 30 people ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019