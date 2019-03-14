Town Revelers Carnival Ball ‘takes a village’

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Appearing as “Zombies” in the 2019 Town Revelers Carnival Ball were, front row from left, Bryan Comeaux, Dr. Stephen Cannon, Captain of the Krewe of Town Revelers Hank Capel, Ball Captain Greg Jones, Chris Brammer, Dr. Ted Reaux; middle row, Benji Guillot, Terry Shuff; back row, Bubba Vercher, Andy Ardoin, Dr. Kyle Ritchey, Ronnie Owens and Shannon Guidry.
Playing the “Witches” and the “Shadow” were, kneeling, Casey Goff; standing from left, Phyllis Owens, Sandra Marx and Katie Chiasson.
In the roles of the “Little Pigs” were, from left, Joshlyn Guidry, Jessica Ardoin, Casey Vercher, Belle Leleux, Judy Capel and Lisa Dupuis.
Hank Capel, Captain of the Krewe of Town Revelers, far left, with “Trolls” Joshlyn Guidry, Jessica Ardoin, Nicole Cannon and Patti Brammer.