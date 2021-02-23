‘Running of the Bulls’ race set for April 17 in New Iberia

Online registration is now open for La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia’s “Running of the Bulls” race to be held Saturday, April 17, in downtown New Iberia.

“The race is normally held in conjunction with El Festival Español de Nueva, but due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival’s board of directors have decided it would be best to postpone this year’s festival yet again,” said Brinkley Segura, vice president of the board.

“With that being said, we will proceed with the annual race as scheduled.”

Organizers have added a new event component this year by expanding the race and adding a 10K race to the festivities.

This is a dog-friendly 10K/5K/1 mile fun run, and participants are encouraged to bring their furry companions to walk, jog or run.

Individuals, students and teams are welcome.

The race will start and finish on Fulton Street, along the Bayou Teche, with awards handed out in Bouligny Plaza.

Race times:

• Check in - 7-7:30 a.m.

• 1 mile race - 7:30 a.m.

• 10K & 5K races - 8 a.m.

• Awards ceremony - 9:30 a.m.

Cost:

• 10K: 15 and older - $45; 14 and under - $35; Military/first responders - $40

• 5K: 15 and older - $30; Military/first responders - $25; 14 and under - $20

• 1 Mile: All ages - $20

Awards:

All race participants will receive a “Running of the Bulls” finisher t-shirt and a complimentary bowl of award-winning jambalaya prepared and donated by James Migues with M & M Lawn Services.

Top “Overall Male” and “Overall Female” will receive an authentic bullhorn trophy.

Top three Male/Female for 10K and 5K will receive a custom bull medal for each age group.

Top three Male/Female for both 1 mile – 15 and older and 1 mile – 14 and under will receive a medal.

First dog to cross the finish line for 10K/5K and 1 mile will receive a medal.

For more information, contact Brinkley Lopez at (337) 380-7636 or rotbracedirector@gmail.com. Visit NewIberiaSpanishFestival.com for details and registration.