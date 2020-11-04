‘Wizard of Roux’ cooking demo re-set for Dec. 5

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has set a new date for the Virtual Cooking Demonstration with Chef Amy Sins.

Originally scheduled in October, the event was postponed because of Hurricane Delta and is now set for Dec. 5 from 2 - 3 p.m.

The “Wizard of Roux” will be coming to viewers’ kitchens virtually, with high energy and great tips for making the best gumbo in the world. She will also answer their burning questions about making gumbo at home.

Tickets are $35. Purchases will come with a limited-edition roux spoon (while supplies last), an email with the full recipes, Tabasco brand pepper sauce mini and more. Attendees can also enter for the chance to win a spot virtually cooking alongside Chef Amy by getting five friends to enter their name when they register. Participants can purchase tickets at Shop.IberiaChamber.org, and then they’re off to see the Wizard.

The 2020 Virtual Gumbo Experience will also offer the Cooking with the Champions MasterClass. Past champions and other special guests will show viewers how to make three different kinds of gumbo, and other local favorites, including chargrilled oysters, pecan pie more. The MasterClass will be available for download at Shop.IberiaChamber.org for $15.

Lastly, souvenirs, local products and donation opportunities are available to help the chamber keep the tradition of the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff alive.

About Chef Amy Sins

Chef Amy Sins is an international award-winning author, speaker, strategist, Travel + Leisure Award winner and New Orleans’ Chef Du Jour.

A bland press kit bio cannot prepare you for the contagious joy, southern charm, and barefoot shenanigans of Chef Amy Sins. She’s a mischievous host and fanatical food explorer in constant motion.

Chasing down rogue chickens, spinning stories about Louisiana food traditions to eager diners, fishing for supper, traveling to far-off places, dreaming up dishes with Cajun and Creole flair are all parts of Amy’s unpredictable, almost unbelievable day-to-day adventures bouncing around South Louisiana (and the globe).

For more information on the event, contact Avery Grubb with the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce at (337) 364-1836 or by email.