Acadia Farm Bureau holds annual meeting

Officers and board members on hand for the annual meeting of the Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Federation were, seated from left, Roland Faulk, President Kim Frey, Secretary Al Cramer, Vice-President Mike Habetz, Marketing Director Mark Tall; standing, Bill Fabacher, Linus Regan, Greg Richard, Carl Scanlan, Kelly Hundley, Jeff Bouillion, 2017 Miss Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Alyssa Williams, Tommy Frey, Jarrod Breaux, Dean Scanlan and Larry Kebedeaux.