ArtSpark applications being accepted

Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) and Lafayette Economic Development Authority have announces a call for applications to ArtSpark

ArtSpark is an individual artist funding program, the purpose of which is to directly support artists in Acadiana, especially those with otherwise limited opportunities, to expand their bodies of work as professionals and offer outreach to the community.

These awards offer assistance to emerging, mid-career and mature artists for specific, short-term projects.

The funding period for projects is April 1 to Dec. 1, and funding between $1,000 to $5,000 is available to selected applicants.

Applicants must have been a resident of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary or Vermilion parish for at least one year.

Artists who have already received an ArtSpark Individual Artist Stipend must wait two full cycles before reapplying.

The application deadline is March 5, submitted only by 4:30 p.m.

Applications must be typed on the official omline form. Handwritten, faxed or emailed applications are ineligible.

Only one application may be submitted by an artist.

For more information, or to complete an application, visit https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/community/artspark/ or call (337) 233-7060.