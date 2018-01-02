Attakapas Study Club enjoys Christmas music presentation

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Members of the Attakapas Study Club enjoying the group’ annual Christmas social were, seated from left, Jackie Buescher, Gerry Meche, Helen Zaunbrecher (guest), Ella Bertrand, Josie Millet, Shirley Griffin; standing, Barbara Lengefeld, Jeri Stevenson, Liz Regan, Bonnie Matirne, Jo-Anne Arnaud, June Hupp, Roy Lynn Trahan, Sandra Pruitt, Dot Simon, Bettie Duhon and Ethel Thibodeaux.
Ethel Thibodeux, seated, hosted the Attakapas Study Club’s annual Christmas social at her home in Midland. Co-hostesses and program presenter were, standing from left, Josie Millet, First Baptist Church Pastor of Music Chad Boudreaux and his daughter Camile, June Hupp, Gerry Meche, Bettie Duhon, Jo-Anne Arnaud and Bonnie Matirne.