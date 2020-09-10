Bayou Vermilion Boat Parade set for Sept. 26

Let the good times flow during the Bayou Vermilion Boat Parade set for Saturday, Sept. 26.

The annual celebration of the Bayou Vermilion begins at Vermilionville and continues downriver for about four miles to the end point. Attendees can rent a canoe or kayak or bring their own paddle craft or motorized boat to join in the parade.

The purpose of event is to increase awareness of the river as a viable source of recreation for Lafayette Parish citizens. In addition, we celebrate the efforts of Bayou Vermilion District to conserve and preserve sites along the river, trash/debris clean up and water quality management.

This year’s parade sets sail at 11:30 a.m. from Vermilionville with a celebratory toast by this year’s grand marshal and will proceed 10.6 miles to Bayou Vermilion District’s Southside Park. Those who prefer a shorter journey can join the parade beginning at Camellia Boulevard Canoe and Kayak Launch and end at Southside Park, which is 5 miles.

Those who plan to rent a paddle craft from the facility should email Bayou Vermilion District (BVD) at environmental@bayouvermiliondistrict.org to check on availability. They will need to claim their crafts at Vermilionville when they arrive at 8 a.m. the day of the parade. Any unclaimed BVD vessels will be given to those on the waiting list beginning at 10 a.m.

Social-distancing will be enforced while parade-goers are loading their watercraft.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their boats and wear costumes, and residents and businesses along the parade route are also encouraged to participate by decorating their yards and inviting friends and family over to watch the parade.

There will be a contest for the best boat décor, the best costume worn and the best yard decorations. Those that do not live along the parade route can watch the parade at Vermilionville, Beaver Park, Rotary Point or at the Camellia Bridge Canoe and Kayak Launch.

Event schedule:

• 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.: Drop off paddle craft or claim rented vessels at Vermilionville’s boat corral (300 Fisher Road, Lafayette), then park your car at Southside Park on 2201 Robley Drive. As VBD is not allowed to provide shuttles, use of the buddy system is suggested - leave one vehicle at Southside Park and drive one to the start at Vermilionville.

• 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.: Pre-Paddle Yoga Session led by Erin Segura.

• 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.: Begin loading craft into the water.

• 11:30 a.m.: Parade departs Vermilionville led by grand marshal.

• 11:45 a.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Drop-off vessels at Camellia Canoe and Kayak Launch for half-parade option.

• 2:15 p.m.: Parade departs Camellia Canoe and Kayak Launch, led by grand marshal, for Southside Park.

• 4:30: Best Costume, Best Yard, Best Decorated Boat Awards.

All participants must pre-register and register separately. Registration is $10 and can be done online at www.eventbrite.com/e/114461780266.

For more information visit https://bayouvermiliondistrict.org/event/bayou-festival-boat-parade.