CAA holds fundraiser for The Gallery

Thu, 03/18/2021 - 5:37pm
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
The Crowley Art Association sold fried fish dinners Wednesday to raise funds to support The Gallery. The weather held out just long enough for the dinners to be picked up by everyone. Volunteering their time yesterday to serve food yesterday were, clockwise from left, Mary Beth Geesey, Nancy Loewer, Connie Kibodeaux, Karen Faulk, Jimmy Winston, Shirley Griffin, Adrienne Vidrine, Vanessa Schendel (Gallery Coordinator) and Calvin Nugent. The Gallery is located at 411 N. Parkerson Ave. and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the Crowley Art Association or The Gallery, call (337) 514-5114.

