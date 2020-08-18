Chapter holds virtual meeting

Led by President Phyllis Triggs, members of Laureate Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held a virtual meeting on August 4.

Triggs reported that she had completed the chapter yardstick and that the chapter had earned the required points to be named a three-star chapter.

Elsie Rowell, service chairperson, reported that she had delivered the onions to Miss Helen’s and asked members to bring spaghetti to her home this month to be delivered.

The group decided to meet again virtually next month. Shirley Griffin will coordinate that meeting.

Those participating in the meeting were Glenda Atkinson, Griffin, Connie Jaubert, Cheryl LeMaire, Rowell, Nancy Tislow and Triggs.