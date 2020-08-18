Chapter holds virtual meeting

Tue, 08/18/2020 - 3:15pm
CROWLEY

Led by President Phyllis Triggs, members of Laureate Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held a virtual meeting on August 4.
Triggs reported that she had completed the chapter yardstick and that the chapter had earned the required points to be named a three-star chapter.
Elsie Rowell, service chairperson, reported that she had delivered the onions to Miss Helen’s and asked members to bring spaghetti to her home this month to be delivered.
The group decided to meet again virtually next month. Shirley Griffin will coordinate that meeting.
Those participating in the meeting were Glenda Atkinson, Griffin, Connie Jaubert, Cheryl LeMaire, Rowell, Nancy Tislow and Triggs.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020