Chapter says goodbye to 48-year member

Members of Laureate Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi recently met at the home of Elsie Rowell to wish goodbye to chapter member Nancy Tislow, seated. Tislow, who has been a member of the group since she moved to Crowley in 1972, will be moving to be near her daughter and her family. Sharing memories and refreshments with Tislow were, standing from left, Cheryl LeMaire, Phyllis Triggs, Connie Jaubert, Glenda Atkinson and Shirley Griffin. Also present but not pictured were Brenella Joubert and Rowell.