Church honors mothers, deacons

The Women’s Dept. of the First Church of God in Christ in Crowley recently honored its mothers and deacons. Plaques and roses were presented to the mothers and gift bags were given to the deacons. The congregation enjoyed a service by Pastor Bishop Alton Gatlin with support from Supervisor Vanessa Winbush Gatlin, as well as a complete meal with a variety of pies, pralines and popcorn balls. The event was coordinated by Margie Hayes, along with Linda Cain, Rene Richard and Cynthia Winbush. Church mothers honored were, seated from left, Mildred Byers, First Lady Vanessa Winbush Gatlin, Bishop Alton E. Gatlin, Lou Ella Harris; standing, Ruby Anderson, Beatrice B. Cain and Theresa Sonnier.
Deacons and group leaders honored at the event were, seated, First Lady Vanessa Winbush Gatlin, Pastor Bishop Alton E. Gatlin; first row standing, Linda Cain, Margie Hayes, Cynthia Winbush, Juanita Harmon; second row standing, Rene Richard, Albert Hayes, Charles Cain, Kenneth Smith, Timothy Winbush and Mayous Thomas.