Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival opens Jan. 20

The nonprofit Cinema on the Bayou Film Society has announced that the 16th Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, an international juried film festival, will open on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and continue through Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Due to the pandemic, the “Sweet Sixteen” Festival will be presented virtually, with more than 140 films available for viewing online throughout the eight-day Festival.

The 2021 lineup of Official Selections includes feature-length narrative fiction and documentary films as well as short films, including narrative, documentary, animated and experimental films.

The majority of the films are premieres from across the United States and Canada as well as from France, Japan, Albania, Australia, the United Kingdom, Finland, Greece, Colombia, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, Ireland, India, Korea and Turkey, including 47 French language films.

The Festival will open with the “virtual” Southern United States premiere of “Monkey Beach” on Wednesday, Jan. 20, online beginning at 7 p.m. This beautifully shot, award-winning narrative feature film was directed by Loretta Todd, who is an internationally acclaimed, award winning filmmaker and a member of the Métis Cree.

The film stars Grace Dove (The Revenant) as Lisa, who has had visions ever since growing up in her ocean-side village of Kitamaat. Many of these visions, which she has tried to run from as an adult, concern what she believes is the possible drowning of her brother, Jimmy, an Olympic-level swimmer. She returns from Vancouver to her village and her family and is determined to face her visions and save Jimmy. In the process, Lisa travels by boat to Monkey Beach where she encounters the land of the dead and discovers the true meaning of her visions, with the help of her ancestors.

Following the screening, there will be a “live streaming” Welcome Reception, a first for Cinema on the Bayou.

“Sweet Sixteen” All-Access Passes are $100, and tickets for individual feature films or short film programs are $10. Information on the films and how to purchase passes and tickets for online viewing can be found at https://cinemaonthebayou2021.eventive.org/welcome.

Films in competition are eligible to win our coveted “goujon caille” award created by local artists Pat and André Juneau.

The 16th Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival is presented by Cinema on the Bayou Film Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit Louisiana corporation. Major sponsors include Lafayette Convention and Visitors Bureau, Vermilionville and Acadiana Cinemas.