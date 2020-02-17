Article Image Alt Text

The Crowley Garden Club recently held its monthly meeting at Southwind Assisted Living. For the second year in a row, the club members brought everything the residents would need to create their own floral designs for a competitive flower show. Among those participating in this year’s “flower show” were, seated from left, Southwind residents Mary Ann Sagrera, Sherlene Robichaux, Enez Marx and Martha Bordelon; standing, CGC members Sissy Gall, Sandra Pruitt, Barbara delaHoussaye, Kathy Sherwood, Sammy Reggie III, Myra Broussard and Virginia Duson; Southwind resident Lottie Keith; and CGC members Jackie Fogleman, Isabella delaHoussaye and Georgie Petitjean.

The winner of the Mardi Gras design category in the “flower show” held by the Crowley Garden Club at Southwind Assisted Living this year was Mildred Landry.

Mary Ann Sagrera took first place in the Valentine’s Day design category.

Crowley Garden Club hosts ‘flower show’ at Southwind

Mon, 02/17/2020 - 10:40am

