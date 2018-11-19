SUBMITTED PHOTO
Classmates on hand for the 55-year reunion of the Crowley High School Class of 1963 were, first row from left, Mary Lois Leleux Broussard, Dixie Morgan Flemming, Kathy Libby Hines, Alice Ann Buchanan Schwendimann, Bernice Prather McElwee, Mike Wilson, second row, Sandra Rue Hickey, Sandra Hickey Nolan, Ann Malone Valdetero, Janis Walton Coignard, Betty Miciotto Rougeau, Bill Richardson, Burnell Istre, Larry Schendel; third row, Dana Bohley Hickman, Patricia Theriot Schilz, Dorothy Gautreaux Simon, Lonnie Hoffpauir, Dennis Lafleur, Lee Lawrence, Daryl Broussard, Robert Gautreaux and Ted Seaton. Also present but not pictured were Warren Frederick, Tony Stewart, Harry Bodin, Linda Hanks Rolen and Louis Richard.

Crowley High Class of ’64 holds 55-year reunion

Mon, 11/19/2018 - 10:05am

The Crowley High School Class of 1963 conducted its 55th year reunion on Oct. 26-27. On Friday evening the classmates and ...

