Crowley High Class of ’72 celebrates 45 years

Those on hand for the Crowley High School Class of 1972 45-year reunion included, first row from left, Pearl Pastor Reynolds, Maureen Gray Guevara, Geraldine Kuffler Credeur, Barbara Prejean Cradeur, Kenny Clarke, Ricky Thornhill; second row, Jill Atwood, Mary Cormier Landry, Pat Mould, Alice LeBlanc Rhode, Becky Meaux Fogleman, Pat Love Lindell, Suzy Blalock Webb, Vicky Venable Barnett, Debra Dronet Mounger, Jackie Jobe Pitre, Ranella Hebert Armitage, Yvette Reynolds; third row, Josette Duhon Abshire, Sylvia Jones Foreman, Aline Stakes Nelson, Babette Miller Moreau, Peggy Suire Breaux, Pat Richard Guidry, Janice Cormier Toups, Thelma Woodard Hebert, Denise Faulk Thornhill, Patty Stelly Labbie, Candace Faulk Kelly, Judy Fruge Watson; fourth row, Donald Green, Mike Hoffpauir, Carolyn Guillory Deveau, Mona Seilhan Dore, Paula Steele Smith, Wanda Demette Istre, Randy Benoit, Dwight Poullard, Steve Beverung, Kenny Labbie, Wilfred Mathieu; fifth row, Lonnie Dore, Jim Gueno, Ned Fowler, Pat Douget and Wayne Hollier. Also present but not pictured were Anthony Clement, Kayla Gauthreaux and Janice Boudreaux.
