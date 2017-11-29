PHOTO SUBMITTED
Crowley Masonic Lodge #243 recently hosted a U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony performed by Boy Scout Troop 64 and Cub Scout Pack 364 of Iota. ABOVE: Participating in the ceremony were, seated from left, Landon Miller, Landonn Nelson, Luke Cormier, Alex Cormier, Bryce Handcock, Ethan Comeaux; standing, Claude Esthay, Cub Scout 364 leader; James Steen, Grand Junior Warden of Masons for the Grand Lodge of the State of Louisiana; Joey Miller, Cub Scout 364 Leader; Cole Esthay; Ryan Kuffler; Kurby Henry, DDGM 11th District Grand Lodge of the State of Louisiana; and Brandon Hebert, Scoutmaster – Troop 64, Asst. Crew Advisor – Crew 164, Asst. Advisor – IVFD Explorer Post 343 Iota, Evangeline Area Council #212, Climbing/COPE Committee Chairman.

PHOTO SUBMITTED
The Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts retire worn flags by incineration, which includes a number of steps.

Crowley Masonic Lodge #243 holds Flag Retirement Ceremony

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 11:37am Saja Hoffpauir

