Educators hold annual social

Members of Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International recently held their annual Christmas Social at the home of Jo-Anne Arnaud. Hostesses for the event included, from left, Jo-Anne Arnaud, Elaine Simon, Denise Arnaud and Peggy Ancelet. Also hosting but not pictured was Ricci Arnaud.
Some of Banks Pruitt’s students in the APSB Talented Music Program provided Christmas music as entertainment for the members attending the Christmas social for Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. They were, from left, Pruitt, Alyssa Hoffpauir, Corinne Frugé, Annaleigh Thibodeaux and Hillary Olivier.