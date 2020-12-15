Eunice Players’ Theatre announces 2021 season

The Eunice Players’ Theatre celebrated 50 years of community theater at the annual Irving Awards in January and was poised to present its 51st season of plays when COVID-19 unfolded.

“The cast of the first show was in rehearsals when the entire country ceased operations to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. Little did anyone know that the theater would remain closed for all of 2020,” Jody Powell said in a news release.

Gabe Ortego, Board president, said, “When our audiences return, the theater will have a fresh look for our grand re-opening. We have a full season of shows planned for 2021, in hopes that restrictions on audience size and the need for social distancing will no longer be needed.”

The season will open in February/March with “Above Board,” a romantic comedy featuring mistaken identities and an unsuspecting roommate situation, written by Pete Bloedel and Emily Kimball. The show will be directed by Sharon Blankenship, Jeanne Eddins and Amy Maricle.

Later in the spring, Ortego and Bonnie Pitre will co-direct “California Suite,” written by Neil Simon. The two-act comedy is divided into four playlets, all taking place in the hotel suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

By summer, the theatre will be buzzing with children and youth in a special writer’s workshop, in which they will adapt a written work for the stage. Also in the works is a musical revue featuring Broadway songs across the ages. Gabe Ortego will lead the charge on both of the projects.

In November, Jody L. Powell plans to revive “A Tuna Christmas”, written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard, last seen on the EPT stage in 2001. The show peeks into the lives of twenty or so eccentric characters – all played by only two actors – in the third smallest town in Texas as they prepare for Christmas.

All season tickets purchased in 2020 will be valid for the 2021 season. Those without a ticket can purchase one at Beaucoup, 114 S. 2nd St., Eunice, or from any board member. An individual ticket is $30 and gift certificates are available. Patron and Angel packages are $100 and $150, respectively.